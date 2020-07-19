Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 10,000 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

