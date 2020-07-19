Nancy Fairchild Sells 56,525 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,035,465.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Fairchild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00.

LMNX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at $2,128,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $21,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 126.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

