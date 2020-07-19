Insider Selling: Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Sells 33,594 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of -1.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

