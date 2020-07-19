Robynne Sisco Sells 10,484 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robynne Sisco sold 95 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $16,977.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.56. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $221.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

