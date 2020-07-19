Greg Strakosch Sells 60,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $1,933,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,130,004.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,155,200.00.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $925.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TechTarget by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

