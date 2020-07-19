Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 6,495 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $952,578.55.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $249.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

