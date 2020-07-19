Insider Selling: ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABIOMED stock opened at $284.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.71.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 13.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 9.7% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

