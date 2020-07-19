American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American National Insurance worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 125.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 342,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 190,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American National Insurance by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ANAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of ANAT opened at $72.57 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

