Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of RYU stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $115.70.

