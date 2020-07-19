Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

