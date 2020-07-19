Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

