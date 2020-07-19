Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 745.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 88,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 250.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.58.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

