Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 655,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Navient worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

