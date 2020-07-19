Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $13.19 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $725.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

