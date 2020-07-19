Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 908,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

