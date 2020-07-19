Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 908,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American National Insurance Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
American National Insurance Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
Fluor Co. Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Fluor Co. Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report