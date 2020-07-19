Morgan Stanley Sells 5,992 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 850.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.06 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

