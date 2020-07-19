Morgan Stanley Sells 4,468 Shares of Vev China Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:PEK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vev China Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:PEK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.07% of Vev China Growth Leaders Etf worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vev China Growth Leaders Etf by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter.

PEK stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Vev China Growth Leaders Etf has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vev China Growth Leaders Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vev China Growth Leaders Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.