Morgan Stanley Sells 27,844 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

