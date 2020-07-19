Morgan Stanley Buys 20,857 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 397.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Winmark worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Winmark by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90. The company has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 437.69% and a net margin of 43.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.