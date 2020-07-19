Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 98,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 205,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 331,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

