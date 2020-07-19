Morgan Stanley Purchases 388,763 Shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Tuniu Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 37.81%.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

