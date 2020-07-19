Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 120.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 26.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

