Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434,630 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of First Bancorp worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

FBP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.18.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

