Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $750,000 Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of World Acceptance worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of WRLD opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $170.45.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

