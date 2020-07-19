Morgan Stanley Has $3.39 Million Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

