Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Mobileiron worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOBL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron Inc has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

