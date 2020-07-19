Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

FTF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

