Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 13.4% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 252,018 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $9,159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Despegar.com by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 405,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 57,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $537.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.