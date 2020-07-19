Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of ADTRAN worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $551.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American National Insurance Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
American National Insurance Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
Morgan Stanley Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
Fluor Co. Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Fluor Co. Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp
Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Navient Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report