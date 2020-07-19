Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of ADTRAN worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $551.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

