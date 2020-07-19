Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Plantronics worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of PLT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

