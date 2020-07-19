Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 409.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRTX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,724 shares of company stock worth $89,920,896 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

