Morgan Stanley Buys 10,166 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

IWL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

