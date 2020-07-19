Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 681.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $408.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.64. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $424.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

