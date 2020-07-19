Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPFF stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

