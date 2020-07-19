Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of XPEL worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

