Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 404,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 174,607 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6,771.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

