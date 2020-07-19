28,183 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $13,113,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $875,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $815,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

