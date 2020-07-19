Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,123 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.75% of Drive Shack worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 845,803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 180,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67. Drive Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

