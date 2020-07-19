Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a P/E ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

