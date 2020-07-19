Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $63.69.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.