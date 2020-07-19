Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

