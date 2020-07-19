Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 278.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $122,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.32 million, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.