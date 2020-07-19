Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.38. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%.

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

