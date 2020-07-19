Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.38. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%.

MBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in XPEL
Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in XPEL
Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF
Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF
28,183 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN
28,183 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Drive Shack Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Drive Shack Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report