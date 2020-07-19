Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $171.58 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $175.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.