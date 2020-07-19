Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $101,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 399.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

