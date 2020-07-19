Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Sonic Automotive worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

SAH opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.73. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

