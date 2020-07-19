-$0.19 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.63. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.