Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

