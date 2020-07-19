Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce ($2.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.18). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.15) to ($8.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($11.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($8.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

