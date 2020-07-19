Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.97. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.